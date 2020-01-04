DO WE HAVE A ROGUE PLANET OUT THERE?

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

We might have a ninth planet out there about 25 times farther out than Pluto from the sun. Some Astronomers have been searching for this planet for three years when it was first thought to be in existence. They believe that it has been hanging out in the outskirts of the solar system and have yet to find its actual existence. Researchers from New Mexico State University have possibly found some clues that Planet Nine is out there roaming around out of the Suns grasp. Running some 156 simulations between the rogue planets and our solar system they came to this conclusion. In some of the simulated encounters it was ruled out by 60% but, in 40% they found that it was captured in the Suns gravitational pull. Its size is approximately 10 times larger than the planet Earth. Being so far out past the eight planets in the solar system it has been considered a rogue planet. Rogue Planets are planets that don’t have a stationary position in the Solar System and seem to roam about the galaxy freely.

Share this:













