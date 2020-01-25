Do You Have a Powerful Handshake?

When John F. Kennedy was running for president, he commissioned a study to find out the most effective handshake. A firm handshake shows that you are assure of yourself, but not with a crushing handshake. If you have a limp handshake you will be remembered for that and not in a good way.

Remember when you shake someone’s hand you don’t need to crush the hand to show them that you are the dominant one. You can be one of the strongest people on earth, but you don’t have to crush a hand to show this to people. Researchers have found that if a man has a crushing grip they might have been raised in a dominant male situation and like to show their dominance.

Share this:













