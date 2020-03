5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

Kim Jong Un reportedly took his own personal toilet to Singapore when he traveled there for the summit. He said that he wanted to make sure that the CIA didn’t get any stool samples to check on his current health conditions. Apparently, it was not paranoia because the CIA was reported to have done this to the Soviet leaders Gorbachev and Khrushchev back during the Cold War.

