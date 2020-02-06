Does Grilling Cause Inflammation?

A study shows that eating grilled, broiled or roasted meats, chicken, and fish may be the cause of high blood pressure. They found that if you eat foods that are cooked at high heat or to well done for more than half a month you have more chance of getting high blood pressure. They came to this conclusion after studying 86,000 women and 17,000 men for over 16 years. When you boil, stew, steam, or poach your food you have a better chance of not getting high blood pressure. The study showed that when you cook at high temperatures the chemicals in the food will induce oxidative stress, inflammation, and insulin resistance.

