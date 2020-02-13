Does Painkiller Dull Empathy?

If you take Acetaminophen for pain you may also be dulling your empathy. Over 50 million people take acetaminophen for their pain every week, but it may also dull your sensitivity to others pain and distress. After taking 1000mg of acetaminophen students were given eight articles to read about very sad family situations. In this study they showed very low empathy for these families than if they had not taken the pill. In another study showing an argument between a couple showed that if one had taken the acetaminophen they might not understand why they hurt their spouses’ feelings. It is not known at this time why this occurs, so it is very concerning.

