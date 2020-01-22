Drunk Monkey Attacks Patrons With Knife

5 / 5 ( 3 votes )

He’s got a knife! Drunk monkey goes on the rampage in Brazil.Drunk monkey brandishing huge knife terrorizes bar in booze-fueled rampage after drinking rum.

A video shows the little Capuchin attacking the roof of the bar with the foot-long kitchen knife after chasing after drinkers.

Customers at a bar were given a scare when the drunk monkey snatched a kitchen knife and started chasing them after drinking leftover rum.

The little Capuchin – a breed known for their temper – apparently turned aggressive after helping itself to patrons unattended drinks.

Picking up the foot-long blade, the animal reportedly set about terrorizing the patrons at the bar in Paraiba, Brazil.

According to reports, it only went after the men in the pub, leaving the women to drink in relative peace.

A video shows the agitated monkey perched on the roof of the bar, repeatedly stabbing and scraping at the corrugated steel.

