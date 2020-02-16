EARTHS CARBON DIOXIDE LEVELS REACH HISTORIC HIGH

Climatologists found that the carbon dioxide levels have risen so high that they could have catastrophic consequences to our life on the planet earth. Prior to the 18th century the levels were averaging about 280 ppm (parts per million). The Industrial Revolution began burning fossil fuels which sent more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. They are predicting that our carbon dioxide limit will reach 450 ppm in 16 years and then 500 ppm 20 years after that. According to the Mauna Loa Observatory in Hawaii we have reached the highest level – over 410 ppm – of carbon dioxide in over 800,000 years. Carbon Dioxide is a Greenhouse Gas that traps heat and causes the Climate Change that we are experiencing now. We are going to become non-existent like the dinosaurs if we don’t do something about this soon.

