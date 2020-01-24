Everything’s okay in the end January 24, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Everything’s okay in the end. If it’s not okay, then it’s not the end.” Share this: More from Antarctica JournalT.S. Eliot Quote – Give The Public What It WantsMahatma Gandhi Quote – Man Becomes What He Believes Himself To BeBenjamin Franklin Quote – Whatever is begun in anger ends in shameThe things we own end up owning usLife begins where your comfort zone endsLife: Dreaming – Believing Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with okay, quote Attitude Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.