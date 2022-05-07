Extreme Weather Predicted After Hottest Decade on Record

5/5 - (1 vote)

Due to high temperatures recently the UN (United Nations) has declared that the high temperatures will influence extreme weather conditions now and in the near future. The World Meteorological Organization has reported that 2016 was the hottest year on record and getting a lot warmer. With the devastating bush fires in Australia 2020 is turning out to be a very hot year so far. Reports are showing that the greenhouse gases are at record highs in the atmosphere. Each decade after the 1980’s have been getting warmer and warmer and is expected to keep on the rise according to the UN.

According to the UN every country needs to lower their greenhouse emissions by 7.6% each year in order to limit temperature highs by the year 2030. Some countries signed the landmark Paris climate deal to achieve this greenhouse gases cap. Even with this pledge the Earth is on a path to higher temperatures by the end of this century. Carbon dioxide emissions may lead us on a path to a temperature increases of about 3 to 5°C by the end of the century.

With the rise in air temperature the oceans have also had a rise in temperature at its peak in 2019. A study shows that the ocean temperatures have risen in the last decade to their warmest on record. Scientists say that 90% of the excess heat is concentrated in the oceans and we need to do more to counter this warming trend.