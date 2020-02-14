Facebook post reunites woman with the niece

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

■ When Paula O’Brien met Abbey Donohoe at a party in Davenport, Iowa, in 2009, people said they looked like sisters.They hit it off despite an 11-year age gap, and became Facebook friends.

But a chance posting by O’Brien this month clued Donohoe into a remarkable coincidence—the two are in fact aunt and niece. O’Brien noted the birthday of her brother’s child, who was given up for adoption, and Donohoe, who knew she was adopted, realized it was the same as hers. She has now happily reunited with her birth family. “It feels like I got a little sister,” said O’Brien.

