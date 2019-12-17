Fannie Hurst Quote – Worth A Lot Of Money December 17, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Some people think they are worth a lot of money just because they have it.” – Fannie Hurst Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Shopping with old peopleSource unknown – the real measure of your wealthWill Rogers Quote – Too Many PeopleDavid T. Bazelon quote – Money is a dreamWith money you can buy…D.H. Lawrence quote – Money Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Fannie Hurst, money, quote Money Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.