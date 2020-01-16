Fetuses Burned To Heat British Hospitals

5 / 5 ( 2 votes )

It has been reported that thousands of aborted and miscarried fetuses have been burned to heat British hospitals. An expose by local British news found that 27 state-run hospital trusts incinerated fetal remains, sometimes burning the bodies with other hospital waste or using them in “waste-to-energy” plants that generate power and heat. In some cases, women who miscarried were told that the remains had been cremated. The report prompted an outcry, and the government imposed an immediate ban on the incineration of fetal remains. “This practice is totally unacceptable,” said British health minister Dan Poulter.