Floating Island Made Out Of Plastic – Pacific Paradise.

CGI images show how a team of Dutch scientists plan to take 44 million kilos of plastic waste currently bobbing around in the Pacific Ocean and transform it into Recycled Island.

Solar and wave energy will be used to sustain the island and its 500,000 inhabitants.

A spokesman for the project said: ‘The proposal has three main aims; cleaning our oceans

from a gigantic amount of plastic waste; creating new land; and constructing a sustainable habitat.

‘Recycled Island seeks the possibilities to recycle the plastic waste on the spot and to recycle it into a floating entity.’

The Pacific Ocean currently holds the largest amount of plastic waste in the world. Ocean currents keep the plastic in the sea in giant rubbish dumps, which are fatal to sea life.

Sea birds, like the giant Albatross, see the plastic as food and fish too eat smaller pieces of it.