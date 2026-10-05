For a good night’s sleep, let the dog snuggle up to you

Researchers surveyed 150 patients, 49 per cent of whom owned animals, about their sleep habits and their pets.

They found those who slept with their pet in the room, or even on the bed, felt more safe and secure and thus had a better night’s rest.

The Mayo Sleep Clinic in Arizona found more than half of those with animals allowed them to sleep in the bedroom or on the bed.

And while 20 per cent of pet owners did complain of interrupted sleep because of ‘wandering’, ‘snoring’ and ‘whimpering’, a greater number said having their pet in the bedroom didn’t cause any problems – and many said it was an advantage.

They said having their pet on the bed or bedroom relaxed them and made them feel secure.

Those who sleep alone felt more secure and reported they slept extremely well with their cat or dog under the covers with them.

One 64-year-old woman commented that ‘she felt more content when her small dog slept under the covers near her feet’, said study author Lois Krahn.