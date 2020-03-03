Frank Zappa Quote – A Child Is A Person

“As far as rearing children goes, the basic idea I try to keep in mind is that a child is a person. Just because they happen to be a little shorter than you doesn’t mean they are dumber than you. A lot of people make that mistake, and forget how much value there is in raw intuition — and there’s plenty of that in every child. They may not have verbal skills or manual skills yet, but that is no reason to treat them like they’re inferior little lumps whose destiny it is to grow up to be inferior big lumps like you.” – Frank Zappa

Share this:













