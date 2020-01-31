5 / 5 ( 2 votes )

From the Gut Aiderbichl Sanctuary Youtube page…

Bandit was one of many million that live worldwide in narrow stables in tethered housing, all life long. Do animals get used to this? Not really if you watch our unique video. Bandit shows his gratitude to Christian from our sanctuary Gut Aiderbichl and performs a dance of freedom. On our sanctuaries live more than 500 rescued cows, bulls and calves. Including the famous cow Yvonne.

Gaucho-Tanz von Stier Bandit als Dank! Seit der Freilassung unserer Schimpansen 2011 in ihre Außengehege haben wir Bilder wie diese nicht mehr gesehen. Der verzweifelte Aiderbichler Christian bat die Internet-Aiderbichler um Hilfe. Er hatte einen jungen Stier in der Anbindehaltung entdeckt, der ihn kläglich ansah und seine Hand leckte. Christian konnte nicht mehr schlafen, und nachdem wir das Schicksal des Stiers Bandit gepostet hatten, meldeten sich Paten. In einem atemberaubenden Video kann jetzt jeder miterleben, wie er in seine Freiheit tanzt...



Freedom-dance of a bull that lived in chains

