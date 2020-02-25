Fun Things To Do In An Elevator

Make race car noises when people get on and off

Blow your nose and offer to show the contents of your Kleenex to other passengers.

Grimace painfully while slapping our forehead and muttering, “Shut up dammit, all of you just SHUT UP!”

Whistle the first 7 notes of a “It’s a Small World” incessantly.

Sell Girl Scout Cookies

On a long ride, sway side to side at the natural frequency of the elevator

Shave

Crack open your briefcase or purse, and while peering inside ask, “Got enough air in there?”

Offer name tags to everyone getting on the elevator, wear yours upside down.

Stand silent and motionless in the corner, facing the wall, without getting off

When arriving at your floor, grunt and strain to pull the doors open, then act embarrassed when they open by themselves

Lean over to another passenger and whisper, “Ever had a wet willy?”

Greet everyone getting on the elevator with a warm handshake and ask them to call you “Admiral.”

One word: Flatulence!

On the highest floor, hold the door open and demand that it stay open until you hear the penny you dropped down the shaft go “plink” at the bottom.

Do Tai Chi exercises.

Stare, grinning, at another passenger for a while, and then announce, “I’ve got new socks on.”

When at least 8 people have boarded, moan from the back, “Oh, not now, damn motion sickness!”

Give religious tracts to each passenger

Meow occasionally

Bet the other passengers you can fit a quarter in your nose

Frown and mutter, “Gotta go, gotta go,” then sigh and say, “oops!”

Show other passengers a wound and ask if it looks infected

Sing “Mary Had A Little Lamb” while continuously pushing buttons

Holler, “Chutes away!!” whenever the elevator descends

Walk on with a cooler that says “Human Head” on the side

Stare at another passenger for a while, then announce, “You’re one of THEM!” and move to the far corner of the elevator

Burp, then say, “Mmmmm….tasty!”

Leave a box between the doors

Ask each passenger getting on if you can push the button for them

Wear a hand puppet and talk to the other passengers “through” it

Start a sing-along

