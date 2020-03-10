G.K. Chesterton Quote – Love Affair March 10, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Let your religion be less of a theory and more of a love affair.” – G.K. Chesterton Share this: More from Antarctica JournalG.K. Chesterton Quote – The True SoldierG.K. Chesterton Quote – Love LifeG.K. Chesterton Quote – FateG.K. Chesterton Quote – Miss The Train BeforeG.K. Chesterton Quote – How Much Larger Life Would BeG.K. Chesterton Quote – Bigotry Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with G.K. Chesterton, quote, religion Love Quotes
