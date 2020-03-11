George Berkeley Quote – Truth Is The Cry Of All March 11, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Truth is the cry of all, but the game of few.” – George Berkeley Share this: More from Antarctica JournalQuote – Truth and CharacterJohn F. Kennedy Quote – The Great Enemy Of TruthLily Tomlin quote – The best mind-altering drug is truthWinston Churchill Quote – Men Occasionally StumbleHoward Zinn Quote – Truth Has A Power Of Its OwnGloria Steinem Quote – The Truth Will Set You Free Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with George Berkeley, quote, truth Quotes Truth
You must log in to post a comment.