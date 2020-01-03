George Carlin Quote – The American Dream January 3, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “They call it the American dream because you have to be asleep to believe it.” – George Carlin Share this: More from Antarctica JournalGeorge Carlin Quote – Don’t Have Time For All ThatGeorge Carlin Quote – When You’re WinningGeorge Carlin Quote – Some Schmuck Will Buy It From YouAlice Munro Quote – An Underground SystemTennessee Williams quote – Revolution only needs good dreamersElizabeth Coatsworth Quote – When I Dream Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with american dream, George Carlin, quote Dreams Quotes
