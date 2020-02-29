George Santayana Quote – A Country Of Madmen February 29, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment 1 / 5 ( 1 vote ) “A country without a memory is a country of madmen.” – George Santayana Share this: More from Antarctica JournalWilliam Faulkner Quote – The Past Is Never DeadMignon McLaughlin Quote – The Past Is Strapped To Our BacksGeorge Santayana Quote – FanaticismGeorge Santayana Quote – For Those Who ListenGeorge Santayana Quote – The Beginning of HappinessRobertson Davies Quote – Satisfactory Future Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with George Santayana, past, quote Past Quotes
