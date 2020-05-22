Ghandi Quote – Do It May 22, 2020 Antarctica Journal “Whatever you do in life will be insignificant, but it’s very important that you do it.” -Ghandi Share this: More from Antarctica JournalJackie Robinson Quote – Impact On Other LivesGandhi Quote – Important That You Do ItNelson Mandela Quote – There Is No PassionHenry David Thoreau Quote – Live The Life You Have ImaginedPalladas Quote – Life’s a StageLangston Hughes Quote – Broken Winged Bird Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with ghandi, important, life, quote Attitude Determination Life Quotes