Goddess Kali Demands Human Sacrifice

To worship the goddess Kali sacrifices of goats, roosters, sugarcane and pumpkins are offered to celebrate the changing of the seasons.

It has been reported that the sacrifice of a 25-year-old man was found in a remote village in the eastern part of India. The young man’s head had been severed and then he was adorned with red paint, dressed in new clothing, and surrounded by flowers and incense. The Hindu deity demanded the sacrifice of humans which was outlawed centuries ago. Now they use the pumpkins instead to appease the goddess. Some of the states of India have been found to still use the human sacrifice, 51 cases were found between the years 2014 and 2016. Others report that there may have been more.

