Good Samaritan saves baby’s life

■ A Good Samaritan from Macomb County, Mich., saved a baby’s life in a dramatic roadside rescue. Ryan Cornelissen, 21, was flagged down in his car by a man whose wife had just given birth on the way to the hospital. The man did not speak English well, but Cornelissen quickly saw that the baby wasn’t breathing. He dialed 911, and carried out CPR on the ailing infant. After several worrying minutes, the newborn began to breathe. “I remember the baby’s face,” said the student, who plans to become a police officer. “I will never forget.”

