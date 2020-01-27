GPS Not Working in Australia

GPS relies on satellites for them to work. It is getting very difficult to rely on them in Australia. Researchers have found that the country has moved north about 5 feet according to the movement of the tectonic plates. Because of this movement the GPS can’t register the correct directions. Some that use their GPS are finding that they have been led to a wall or up on a sidewalk. Scientists are working on a new algorithm to get the GPS up to date and are re-calibrating Australia’s place on the earth. Australia is moving about three inches a year and not in the same place it was 20 years ago.

Share this:













