Heavy Metal Musician Wins Norwegian Local Office

When the Liberal Party of Norway asked Gylve Nagell to run for the position of Backup Town Councilor for a suburb of Oslo he was very hesitant because he is not a politician. He is a member of the black metal band Darkthrone where his lyrics and music are about murder and mayhem. As the election got closer, he sensed that he might win so he decided to sabotage his chance of winning by putting out a slogan of “Please Don’t Vote For Me!!” As it turns out it didn’t work because the voters were all in favor of him filling the position. He is now the alternate representative for the town of about 9000 happy residents.

According to Gylve the job is boring, it doesn’t pay much, and he has to be in this position for four years. He was told that once he is elected by the people, he doesn’t have the option of turning it down.

Some of Darkthrone’s fans were happy for him and couldn’t believe that he actually won. The band is looking forward to releasing their next album and don’t think that this new position for their band leader will affect their music.

