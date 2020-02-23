Henry Rosovsky Quote – False Beliefs February 23, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Never underestimate the difficulty of changing false beliefs by facts.” – Henry Rosovsky Share this: More from Antarctica JournalWinston Churchill Quote – Stabbing You In The BackFranklin Roosevelt Quote – The Ability To Face FactsQuote – Truth and CharacterLily Tomlin quote – The best mind-altering drug is truthAmos Vogel quote – We only perceive 5 percent of the real worldJohn F. Kennedy Quote – The Discomfort Of Thought Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with facts, Henry Rosovsky, quote Quotes Truth
