How to Talk to Climate Change Skeptics

10 myths about global warming, and what the science really says.THE REASONS FOR raising doubts about the human causes of global warming, explainsSkeptical Sciences John Cook, are often political rather than scientific. Cook hears fromclimate change skeptics that ‘“its all a liberal plot to spread socialism and destroy capitalism.

However, what is causing global warming is a purely scientific question.” Cook

tries to remove the politics from the debate by concentrating on the science.

Below is Cooks list of the most-used arguments of climate change skeptics, compared

to what the science actually says.

“It’s the sun.”FACT: In the last 35 years of globalwarming, the energy from the sunhas been decreasing while the earthstemperature has been increasing.“The climate’s changed before.”FACT: The climate reacts to whateverforces it to change. Humans are nowthe dominant force causing change.“There is no scientificconsensus on climate change.”FACT: More than 95 percent of scientistsworking in the disciplinescontributing to climate studiesaccept that climate change is almostcertainly being caused by humanactivities.“Global warming has stoppedand a cooling is beginning.”FACT: Empirical measurements ofthe Earths heat content show theplanet is still accumulating heat andglobal warming is still happening.“Climate models are unreliable.”FACT: While there are uncertaintieswith climate models, they successfullyreproduce the past and have madepredictions that have been subsequentlyconfirmed by observations.“The surface temperature recordis unreliable, and affected byartificial heat sources.”FACT: The warming trend is thesame in rural and urban areas,measured by thermometers and satellites.Confidence in climate sciencedepends on the correlation of manysets of these data from many differentsources in order to produce conclusiveevidence of a global trend.“For the years 1998 to 2005,the Earth’s temperature hasn’tincreased.”FACT: Globally, 2010 was the hottestyear on record, tied with 2005.Surface temperatures show muchinternal variability due to heatexchange between the ocean andatmosphere. Due to a strong El Ninoclimate pattern, 1998 was an unusuallyhot year.“An ice age was predictedin the 1970s.”FACT: Ice age predictions during the1970s were predominantly mediabased.The majority of peer reviewedresearch at the time predicted globalwarming due to increasing C 0 2.“Antarctica is gaining ice.”FACT: Overall, Antarctica is losingland ice at an accelerating ratewhile Antarctic sea ice is growing—despite a strongly warming southernocean.“A rise in carbon dioxide doesn’tprecede a rise in temperatures, butlags behind it.”FACT: In the case of warming, thelag between temperature and C 0 2is explained as follows: As oceantemperatures rise, oceans releaseC 0 2 into the atmosphere. In turn,this release amplifies the warmingtrend, leading to yet more C 0 2 beingreleased. In other words, increasingC 0 2 levels become both the causeand effect of further warming.

