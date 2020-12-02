Humor – Hillary’s Magic Eraser December 2, 2020 Antarctica Journal 5 / 5 ( 1 vote ) And now a word from our sponsor…. Originally appeared in Mad Magazine. ©2016 Mad Magazine Share this: More from Antarctica JournalBanana Republican – 2016 Campaign CollectionThings To Not Get Mom On Mother’s DayGiant Meteor Gets 13% of American Votes Over Trump or ClintonWheelchair Bandit Fails to Make GetawayDivorcee Erects Ultimate Revenge On ExCartoon – The Entire Thought Process Of A Puppy Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with 2016, Clinton, democrat, Election, funny, Hillary, humor, presidential Humor