Ingrid Bergman Quote – Success Is Getting What You Want April 5, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Success is getting what you want; happiness is wanting what you get.” – Ingrid Bergman Share this: More from Antarctica JournalHerman Cain Quote – Happiness Is The Key To SuccessHerman Cain Quote – SuccessDalai Lama quote – no one truly benefits from causing harm to another sentient beingBette Davis Quote – A Sure Way To Lose HappinessC.P. Snow Quote – The Pursuit Of HappinessChanning Pollock Quote – Happiness Is A Way Station Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with happiness, Ingrid Bergman, quote, success Happiness Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.