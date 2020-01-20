5 / 5 ( 2 votes )

On a tour of Noura Lifschitz’s home in Tel Aviv, you’ll find some unexpected guests hanging out. Lifschitz opened her home to some 70 injured fruit bats and created a shelter where she and volunteers help nurse them back to health and release them back into the wild.

Source: Reuters

Share this:















Israeli woman turns home into bat shelter On a tour of Noura Lifschitz's home in Tel Aviv, you'll find some unexpected guests hanging out. Lifschitz opened her home to some 70 injured fruit bats and created a shelter where she and volunteers help nurse them back to health and release them back into the wild.