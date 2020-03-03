Jackie Robinson Quote – Impact On Other Lives March 2, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “A life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives.” Jackie Robinson Share this: More from Antarctica JournalGhandi Quote – Do ItJim Rohn Quote – Let Others . . .Gandhi Quote – Important That You Do ItCartoon – Impact of The PackPlato Quote – Good actions give strength to ourselves and inspire good actions in othersMark Twain Quote – The Day You Find Out Why Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with impact, important, jackie robinson, life, others, quote Life Morality Quotes
