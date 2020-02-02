John Barrymore Quote – Happiness February 2, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Happiness often sneaks in through a door you didn’t know you left open.” ― John Barrymore Share this: More from Antarctica JournalDalai Lama quote – no one truly benefits from causing harm to another sentient beingChanning Pollock Quote – Happiness Is A Way StationBette Davis Quote – A Sure Way To Lose HappinessC.P. Snow Quote – The Pursuit Of HappinessRalph Waldo Emerson Quote – Happiness Is A PerfumeThomas Jefferson Quote – Our Greatest Happiness Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with happiness, John Barrymore, quote Happiness Quotes
