Kim Jong Un Creates Pleasure Squad

Pyongyang, North Korea

Pleasure squad: Now that the mourning period for his father Kim Jong II is over, dictator Kim Jong Un is creating a “pleasure squad” of pretty women. South Korea’s Chosun Ilbo reported that Kim has ordered that young women be recruited from across North Korea and trained as singers, dancers, and concubines so they can entertain him and his top officials. The late Kim, who died in 2011, had his own squad, and those women have been pensioned off and sworn to secrecy. “This has been going on under three generations of the Kim family,” said Toshimitsu Shigemura, a North Korea expert at Tokyo’s Waseda University. It is “a demonstration of the leader’s power over the people and his sexual power.”

