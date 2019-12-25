Loneliness – The New American Epidemic

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

If you experience loneliness you are not alone according to a recent survey. A survey of 20,000 adults conducted by USA TODAY showed that about half of them said that they suffer from loneliness. They said that most of the people in their lives don’t understand them or they lack meaningful relationships and companionship. Some that sufferers may have some bad habits of smoking and overeating to combat their loneliness. It may lead to heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

The survey found that the younger generation may be lonelier than the older generation. Work environment, exercising, and spending time with family may help with addressing your loneliness. Getting enough sleep may also help reduce your feeling of loneliness.

22% of Americans say they always or often feel lonely or socially isolated.

Wikipedia definition of loneliness: A complex and usually unpleasant emotional response to isolation. It typically includes anxious feelings about a lack of connection or communication with other beings, both in the present and extending into the future. As such, lonely feelings can be felt even when surrounded by other people and one who feels lonely, is lonely. The causes are varied and include social, mental, emotional, and physical factors.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. We’re committed to improving crisis services and advancing suicide prevention by empowering individuals, advancing professional best practices, and building awareness.

Share this:













