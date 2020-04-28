Louise Hart Quote – Our Children April 28, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Our children give us the opportunity to become the parents we always wished we had.” – Louise Hart Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – ParentsCartoon – Parent Teacher MeetingPope John Paul II Quote – Joyful FamilyHaim Ginott Quote – Parents Talk To The HeartJ.K. Simmons Quote – If You’re Lucky Enough To Have A Parent Or Two AlivePhyllis Diller Quote – The First Twelve Months tagged with Louise Hart, parents, quote Family Quotes