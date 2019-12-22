Make babies or make art December 22, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Make babies or make art.” Share this: More from Antarctica JournalJessica C. Bakule Quote – Three Types of PeopleJohann Wolfgang von Goethe Quote – ArtCartoon – What Babies Are ThinkingIn Utero Babies’ prenatal exposures to pollution can boost behavioral risksGeorge Bernard Shaw Quote – If Art Can Reveal The TruthCartoon – Virtual Reality For Infants Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with art, babies, quote Creativity Life Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.