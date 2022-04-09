4/5 - (1 vote)

It is finally here – the Male Contraceptive Pill. Male Birth Control Pill Expected to Start Human Trials in 2022. The new non-hormonal pill was 99 percent effective at preventing pregnancy in mice. The male birth control pill could offer a more flexible option for men while also reinforcing two important facts: that men and women are both responsible for contraception, and that men could take a more active and satisfying role in their reproductive health.

When we think of contraceptives, several options come to mind. Most of which place the burden on the female to implement. Well, a brand new, non-surgical option for men is coming to town. After huge success rates in tests with mice, human trials are ready to begin.

To develop their non-hormonal male contraceptive, the researchers targeted a protein called the retinoic acid receptor alpha (RAR-α). This protein is one of a family of three nuclear receptors that bind retinoic acid, a form of vitamin A that plays important roles in cell growth, differentiation (including sperm formation) and embryonic development. Knocking out the RAR-α gene in male mice makes them sterile, without any obvious side effects.

The study hopes to soon have the pill readily available. Most surveyed men were receptive to using the pill if it can be used and reversed safely. The goal is to have a pill with the fewest side effects and still be effective.