Man Wins $250,000 On A Scratch Ticket Live On TV… While Reenacting car win.

A year ago, 37-year-old Australian truck driver Bill Morgan was crushed in a car accident and came close to dying. When his luck finally changed after winning a car on a scratch-off lottery ticket, the local media wanted to air his story. Well, it was during that reenactment that he got another surprise. The ticket he was scratching was yet another winner. A $250,000 winner to be exact.

This unbelievable windfall took Morgan by surprise. He called his fiance shortly after to tell her the good news, and she too was in disbelief.

