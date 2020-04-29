Since NASA has made missions to the moon, Mars, and Pluto they are now getting ready to mission to the sun. This spacecraft will come within four million miles from the sun’s surface to explore its atmosphere and observe how this star works. The probe called Solar Probe Plus will have a shield on it so that it can survive the heat and radiation from the sun of 2500 degrees Fahrenheit. While there it will be researching the outer core of the sun which has confounded scientists for years. This research will help us understand how the sun impacts life on earth. We will be able to forecast major weather events that effect the satellites and astronauts in space.

In the future NASA will be launching other solar missions with the European Space Agency.