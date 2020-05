Mother Teresa was an inspiring person. Everything she did was for the bettering of others. She was not afraid of poverty and she was not afraid of loving her peers, be they rich, poor, or unconcerned. This is something to strive to be. Mother Teresa is the person that I would most like to emulate. Almost everything she has said inspires me, but I think the quote that most applies in my life is “Words which do not give the light of Christ increase the darkness.”

