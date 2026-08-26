Mystery Mars Rock Found On Surface
Its arrival generated two theories: that the rock had landed there after being displaced by a nearby meteorite impact or, more likely, that it was kicked up and turned over by Opportunity’s wheels. Either way, the rover’s Microscopic Imager was able to analyze a rock surface that appeared not to have been exposed to the atmosphere for billions of years, and found its composition to be very high in sulfur, magnesium, and manganese. “It is clearly a rock,” said NASA investigator Steve Squyres.. “We’re completely confused, and we’re having a wonderful time.”