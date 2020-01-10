NASA Highlights Global Air Quality, Moon, El Nino at American Geophysical Union

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

NASA researchers will present new findings on a wide range of Earth and space science topics at the annual meeting of the American Geophysical Union Dec. 14-18 in San Francisco. NASA-related briefings will be carried live on the agency’s website.

Media registration is open for the event, which will be held at the Moscone Convention Center at 747 Howard St.

NASA briefing topics include: first Earth science results from the agency’s camera on the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) spacecraft; the latest discoveries made by the Mars Curiosity rover; impacts around the world from the current El Nino; and new results from NASA’s Lunar Atmosphere and Dust Environment Explorer mission.

NASA scientists, and their colleagues who use NASA research capabilities, also will present noteworthy findings during scientific sessions that are open to registered media.

