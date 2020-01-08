NASA: Sea Level Rise Accelerating
NASA has released new images showing global sea level rise. The agency’s scientists say sea level rise accelerating four inches in the last two decades is definite cause for concern. (Aug. 27) Video provided by AP
Source: AP / Powered by NewsLook.com
More from Antarctica Journal
NASA: Sea Level Rise Accelerating NASA has released new images showing global sea level rise. The agency's scientists say sea level rise accelerating four inches in the last two decades is definite cause for concern. (Aug. 27, 2015)
You must log in to post a comment.