Print

NASA: Sea Level Rise Accelerating

Leave a comment
Sea Level Rise Accelerating
NASA has released new images showing global sea level rise. The agency’s scientists say sea level rise accelerating four inches in the last two decades is definite cause for concern. (Aug. 27) Video provided by AP

 

Source: AP / Powered by NewsLook.com

More from Antarctica Journal

NASA: Sea Level Rise Accelerating

NASA has released new images showing global sea level rise. The agency's scientists say sea level rise accelerating four inches in the last two decades is definite cause for concern. (Aug. 27, 2015)
tagged with , , ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.