Nazi Lair Found In Teyu Cuare Park, Argentina

Nazi Lair: Teyu Cuare Park, Argentina

Nazi lair found: Argentine researchers have discovered

what appears to be a Nazi hideout deep

in the jungle. The Nazis built shelters in remote

areas around the world for their top leaders to

retreat to in the event of defeat, and last week

the ruins of three stone houses, containing five

German coins minted around 1940, were found

near the border with Paraguay.

It’s a German tradition to place coins in the foundations of A jungle home for

Nazi exiles’ buildings. As it turned out, many Nazi officers did not need to

go into hiding after Germany’s defeat in World War II. Then-

Argentine President Juan Peron welcomed thousands of Nazis,

including war criminals, into the country.

South America has had a long and unusual relationship with the Nazis who escaped there in droves after the Second World War. Nazis fled to Argentina, Paraguay, Brazil, Uruguay, Chile and Bolivia.

Argentina was labeled as a major refuge for the Third Reich’s elite – such as Auschwitz medic Dr Josef Mengele and Holocaust organiser Adolf Eichmann – to get to when Nazism collapsed in 1945.

At least one swastika was found amid the ruins, along with a number of Nazi coins dated from 1938 to1944 and German-made MEISSEN porcelain from the same timeframe. It is believed there may be more Nazi artifacts hidden in the jungle. Researchers said, “Analyzing the material could take many months.” “It’s even possible there are other buildings we still haven’t found. It’s a complicated area to work in, with lots of vegetation, impenetrable.” Despite the effort to build the hideout, it appears as if no one has ever occupied the structures. That’s because Nazis never needed to hide in the jungle, with many using what was known as “rat lines” to escape Europe and resettle in South American cities. Argentina, in particular, became a refuge under the sympathetic regime of President Juan Peron, who helped protect Nazi war criminals. In 1960, Mossad agents found Adolf Eichmann, the “architect” of the Holocaust, living in Buenos Aires under the name of Ricardo Klement. Eichmann was abducted, brought to Israel, put on trial and hanged in 1962. Joseph Mengele, the Nazi doctor responsible for barbarous medical experiments on the prisoners of Auschwitz, is also believed to have lived for a time in Argentina.

