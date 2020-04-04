Norman Cousins Quote – Death Is Not The Enemy April 4, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Death is not the enemy, living in constant fear of it is.” – Norman Cousins Share this: More from Antarctica JournalNorman Cousins Quote – History is a vast early warning systemStephen and Ondrea Levine quote – The same insecurity and doubtMignon McLaughlin quote – Worse than the realityMignon McLaughlin quote – the fear of being laughed atRudyard Kipling Quote – Of All The Liars In The WorldShirley MacLaine Quote – Fear Makes Strangers of People Who Would Be Friends Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with fear, Norman Cousins, quote Death Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.