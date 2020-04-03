OBESITY IN AMERICA

America is now in an Obesity Epidemic with 70% of Americans overweight or obese. This according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention state the 40% of adults and 20% of adolescents are obese. In the US obesity is a major health issue – increased risk of certain cancers, diabetes, coronary artery disease, stroke and an early mortality. Obesity causes more deaths than being underweight. Unfortunately obese rates are increasing in the US and it comes with some staggering costs.

