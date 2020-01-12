Pablo Picasso Quote – Remain An Artist January 12, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “All children are artists. The problem is to remain an artist once he grows up.” – Pablo Picasso Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Parent Teacher MeetingPablo Picasso Quote – The Older You GetPablo Picasso Quote – The urge to destroy is also a creative urgePope Francis Quote – Artists RoleCartoon – Artists In The WildCartoon – Artistic Woes Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with artist, children, pablo picasso, quote Attitude Quotes Values
You must log in to post a comment.