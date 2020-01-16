People In Your Past January 16, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Don’t worry about the people in your past. There is a reason why they didn’t make it to your future.” Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Who’s Judging Who?Cartoon – Shopping with old peopleRobertson Davies Quote – Satisfactory FutureBuddha – Concentrate on the Present MomentIt Is PossibleAntoine de Saint-Exupé Quote – Enable The Future Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with future, past, people, quote Friendship Growth Quotes
