Photography ? – By Mike Roeder

Bio:

Michael T. Roeder is the youngest of three children in a working family and has lived in New York all his life, growing up in Queens, moving to Yonkers and then the Bronx; during which time he gained his bachelors degree in creative writing as well as certifications in multimedia, web and graphic design. He’s done work for various nonprofit organizations and published his first book in 2008. Mike presently resides in New York City where he continues to pursue his interests in writing and photography. One of his greatest goals for his work is to encourage and inspire new perspectives.

Share this:













